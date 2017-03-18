Chris Brown Re-Follows Rihanna On Social Media — Are They Talking Again?

REX/Shutterstock

OMG, enough with all the back and forth! Try as he may to move on, Chris Brown just can’t quit Rihanna and cut her out of his life. The rapper re-followed his ex-girlfriend on Instagram, begging the question if the former couple are talking again.

Watch out Rihanna, 29, your ex-boyfriend is slipping into your DMs again! Fans of Chris Brown, 27, couldn’t help but notice his recent Instagram activity, which shows he was re-following a familiar face after months (maybe even years) of staying off her page. Chris and the “Umbrella” singer have a habit of going back and forth, so this could very easily mean that they’re acting friendly and talking to each other again. Unfortunately, it may not be all good news. The “Zero” hitmaker seems to bring trouble wherever he goes, especially when it comes to ex-girlfriends!

It wasn’t too long ago that Karrueche Tran filed a restraining order against Chris, claiming he “punched” her in the stomach and threw her down the stairs while they were together. Before the former couple face off in court, which TMZ claims happened on Mar. 9, poor Karrueche was absolutely terrified that Chris would act out aggressively against her. Now, the model is desperately trying to move on and live a drama-free life. “Ms. Tran is looking to close this matter and quite frankly be able to move on with her life and put this matter behind her as quickly as possible” her attorneys told E! News.

With Karrueche removing herself from the situation, it makes sense that Chris would find interest in RiRi again. That being said, it’s probably not a good idea for the Barbadian beauty to engage in conversation with him if he reaches out. Rihanna has so many positive things going on in her personal life that she’s focusing on instead. Like her upcoming musical with Adam Driver! That ought to be really cool!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Chris and Rihanna are talking again? Comment below!

