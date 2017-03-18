Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez & 13 More Celeb Friendships That Stood The Test Of Time

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram

It’s not easy to navigate Hollywood, but luckily, these celebrities have a bestie in the industry to have their back every step of the way. Take a look at our fave celeb friendships and see how the pairs have transformed over the years right here!

Taylor Swift, 27, has an entire squad of famous besties, but it all started with Selena Gomez, 24. Today, the ladies have one of the most inspiring and enviable friendships in the public eye, and they’ve been going strong for almost nine years now. We actually have the Jonas Brothers to thank for bringing these two together — they met when they were dating Joe and Nick Jonas, respectively, in 2008, and even though the relationships ended quickly, the girls’ friendship sure didn’t!

Two more celeb besties who met in their teen years are Vanessa Hudgens, 28, and Ashley Tisdale, 31. Their characters may have been enemies in High School Musical, but behind the scenes, they became fast friends. That was way back in 2006, and to this day, the gal can still be seen hanging out together quite often.

If you think these two pairs have stayed tight for a long time, though, how about Ben Affleck, 44, and Matt Damon, 46?! They actually met when they were just eight and 10 years old, but their friendship was forever solidified after the success of their 1997 movie, Good Will Hunting, which won them an Oscar and gave them both their big breaks in Hollywood.

There’s plenty more where these came from, too. Click through the gallery above to check out more longtime celeb BFFs, like Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps, the Sisterhood of the Traveling pants foursome, and many more!

HollywoodLifers, which celeb friendship is your favorite? Are you surprised that any of these have lasted so long?

