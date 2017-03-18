Brad Pitt ‘Relieved’ Angelina Coming Home With Kids: Every Day Apart ‘Has Been Difficult’

SplashNews

Now that Angelina Jolie and their six children have touched down in the US after a whirlwind trip abroad, Brad Pitt’s ‘difficult’ time apart from the kids is almost over! Brad, according to a source who spoke to us EXCLUSIVELY, is incredibly ‘anxious’ to reunite! We have details here!

Finally! Angelina Jolie, 41, and the Jolie-Pitt kids have been on a week-long trip to Cambodia and London without Brad Pitt, 52. While their trip abroad doesn’t seem terribly long, it’s a lifetime for a parent missing their children! Angelina and the kids — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Shiloh, 10, Zahara, 12, Vivienne, 8, and Knox, 8 — touched down in Los Angeles on March 18 in Los Angeles after leaving on March 11. Brad’s getting ready for the reunion!

“Brad misses his kids dearly and is relieved they are finally coming home; they’re back after a wild international tour and vacation.” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “This is the longest Brad has been apart from his children since his split with Angelina, and every day away from his kids has been difficult. Brad is excited, anxious and can’t wait to see all the kids again.”

Aww. That’s totally understandable. Brad and Angelina, as HollywoodLife.com previously told you, are in a much healthier place in their once-volatile relationship, and she had all his blessings to take the kids with her around the world and have the opportunity to experience some truly cool things. But that doesn’t mean he didn’t miss them so much it hurt!

This wasn’t just hard for Brad. Angelina, as a separate source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, was “struggling with overwhelming sadness” over taking her first trip with the children without Brad. She couldn’t help but think of happier times, and all the fun they used to have abroad. This breaks our hearts!

