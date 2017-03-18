AKM-GSI

What’s going on with these two? Despite the fact that Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are no longer engaged (or even together), the bootylicious reality star made a surprise appearance at her baby daddy’s birthday party on Mar. 17. We’ve got the celebration pics!

Rob Kardashian‘s 30th birthday celebration was FULL of surprises! From the gifts to the guests, there’s nothing the reality star could have anticipated. Against all the odds, ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, 28, shockingly showed up to his family’s intimate celebration. The party appeared to be family only, with Khloe, Kourtney, Kris and Mason in attendance. Clearly the former couple aren’t on too bad of terms since Chyna decided to make an appearance. Not only that, but she looked SUPER cute for the event as well, rocking flirty curls in her hair and skintight leggings.

At this point it totally looks like Chyna and the sock designer are on the fast track to getting back together. Not only did the mother-of-two wish Rob a happy birthday on Instagram, she also gushed about him in a juicy interview. “I’m in it for the long haul,” she confessed to the South African Cosmopolitan. “I feel like everything isn’t going to be perfect, but I know we love each other and we’re fighting for each other, and the people we surround ourselves with are rooting for us.” Chyna admitted that their relationship hasn’t always been rainbows and butterflies, but that’s normal!

A reconciliation between Rob and Chyna would not only be great news for fans, but for their adorable daughter as well! Baby Dream is too young to understand their situation now, but as she gets older, it’ll become harder and harder to divide her time between mommy and daddy. It would be so much nicer if Dream could grow up in a household with both parents around at all times! We’re rooting for them to get back together!

HollywoodLifers, did you expect Chyna to show up at Rob’s birthday party? Comment below!

