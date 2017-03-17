WWE’s Paige Confirms ‘Private Photos’ Were ‘Stolen’ & Shared ‘Without My Consent’

Courtesy of WWE/ Twitter

It’s official. WWE star Paige WAS hacked, as she has now confirmed her ‘private photos’ were ‘stolen’ and shared online without her consent. She didn’t mention anything about a sex tape in her statement, but that is also circulating online. See Paige’s full message here!

“Personal and private photos of mine were stolen and unfortunately they were shared publicly without my consent,” WWE star Paige wrote in a tweet on March 17, just hours after said photos and a sex tape were leaked online. Obviously, Paige didn’t say anything about a sex tape, but one has surfaced and Paige appears to be featured in it. Her male partner, however, has yet to be identified, but some fans believe it may be former Raw general manager & WWE superstar Brad Maddox.

In fact, HollywoodLife.com recently learned EXCLUSIVELY that Paige’s fiance Alberto Del Rio is “livid.”

“Alberto [Del Rio] is definitely the jealous type and this is not sitting well with him at all. He is currently dealing with a range of emotions of wanting to protect Paige in this invasion of her privacy and he is also extremely upset that the video is with another man. It is really not a good situation right now, he is very livid,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

And before Paige posted her statement on Twitter, she reacted to the leak by retweeting a message from her brother. It said, “Bang on 👍👍 all u need is family,f##k everyone else 😊😊,” alongside an image with the words, “When you’ve hit rock bottom before and survived, there are very few things in life that can scare you.”

Hopefully, whoever leaked Paige’s private photos will be punished. It’s a complete invasion of her privacy.

