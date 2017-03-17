WWE’s Paige: Her Alleged Sex Tape & Nude Pics Leak Online & Fans Freak

Courtesy of Instagram

Uh oh. Another day, another alleged photo and sex tape leak. Just days after Emma Watson and Amanda Seyfried were victims of their own nude photo leaks, WWE star Paige’s naked pictures and sex tape allegedly found their way online on March 17. And now, fans are freaking out!

This is so unfortunate. WWE star Paige reportedly had nude photos and an alleged sex tape leak online March 17, and because of it, Twitter is in an uproar! This, of course, comes just two days after actresses Emma Watson and Amanda Seyfried were victims of their own nude photo leaks.

After the nude pics and alleged sex tape — which we won’t link to, but you can easily find online — started circulating on the internet, Paige quickly became a trending topic on Twitter. But people weren’t celebrating the sight of her private pics. Instead, they came to her defense — some even expressed their sympathy. See some of those tweets below.

If Paige from WWE really does have a sex tape leaked by someone then I feel bad for her honestly, she just can't catch a break. — London Thortvedt (@Tekkenismyworld) March 17, 2017

Apparently Paige from WWE has a sex tape being leaked. — Bruce Blitz (@BruceBlitz) March 17, 2017

Sadly, some fans suspect this alleged nude photo and sex tape leak may lead to Paige being released from the WWE, as she is rumored to be on bad terms with company, but so far, nothing has been reported. And we certainly hope she wouldn’t be cut for something like this — as she’s a victim. She didn’t blatantly share these pics, which seem to be of her, with the public. They were obviously stolen from her and shared online. The one who are sharing them and distributing them online are the ones who should be punished.

Thus far, Paige has not responded to the leak of her alleged nude pics and sex tape.

