WWE Star Paige’s Brother Supports Her After Hitting ‘Rock Bottom’ Amid Sex Tape Leak

WWE star Paige has some strong support in her corner after some perv allegedly published nude photos of her online! Her brother Roy Knight took to Twitter to defend his sis, and proved that ‘all you need is family.’

When everything seems bad, you can always rely on your family to get you through the hard times. That’s what WWE star Paige, 24, learned on March 17 when someone gravely disrespected her privacy and allegedly posted naked pictures of the athlete online for the world to see.

Hours after the horrifying news broke, Paige’s brother Roy Knight took to Twitter to slam the creep that did it, and his reaction is perfect. He shared a meme that says “when you’ve hit rock bottom before and survived, there are very few things that can scare you,” along with the message “bang on all u need is family, f##k everyone else .”

Bang on 👍👍 all u need is family,f##k everyone else 😊😊 pic.twitter.com/GYRyf3sbxV — Roy Knight (@royzebrabevis) March 17, 2017

While you don’t NEED anyone but family, fans proved that she can also rely on them by rushing to her defense online, calling for the jerk that released the pics to be arrested and pay for his crimes against the young WWE star’s privacy.

Paige showed us that she doesn’t really care what anyone thinks by retweeting Roy’s message, and also speaking out against the criminal. “Personal and private photos of mine were stolen and unfortunately they were shared publicly without my consent,” she wrote. Earlier the same week, both Emma Watson and Amanda Seyfried suffered the same invasion of privacy. Hopefully these gorgeous and influential women can band together to demand stronger punishments for creeps that do this to women!

