Paige: 5 Things To Know About The WWE Star Whose Alleged Nude Pics Leaked

WWE star Paige has already made a name for herself while performing on the Raw brand. Now, fans are freaking out after her naked pics and sex tape allegedly leaked online on March 17. Don’t know much about the pro wrestler? Here’s five facts!

1.) She’s made history in the WWE!

Saraya-Jade Bevis, 24, who goes by her ring name Paige, is signed to WWE and she performs on the Raw brand. She instantly rose to super-stardom for her signature edgy style and sassy personality after making her debut. Paige is the youngest wrestler ever to win a Divas Championship and she secured the prize twice, proving she’s a force to be reckoned with!

2.) Paige reportedly had nude photos and an alleged sex tape leak online.

The WWE star’s alleged X-rated materials surfaced online on March 17, and fans were absolutely outraged over the breach of privacy. This shocking development comes two days after actresses Emma Watson, 26, and Amanda Seyfried, 31, were victims of their own nude photo leaks.

3.) The raven haired beauty is engaged to Alberto del Rio!

Paige’s fiance is ex-WWE performer José Alberto Rodríguez, 39, aka Alberto del Rio. “Look at itttttt!!!! He did it right back,” she wrote, alongside a photo of her engagement ring on Jan. 2. “Love of my life!!! @VivaDelRio luckiest girl alive!! #BrassKnuckle,” she continued. He didn’t disappoint with the diamond-encrusted beauty, after she proposed in the ring in Puerto Rico!

4.) Paige was previously suspended from the WWE.

The Total Divas star has reportedly been MIA from the WWE since Oct. 2016, after she was suspended twice for violating the company’s wellness policy, according to UPI.com. Despite Paige’s tumultuous relationship with the franchise, her contract hasn’t been terminated. She also underwent neck surgery around that time, so that’s why she’s still off WWE TV.

5.) She even owns a coffee company.

Paige co-owns a coffee company known as The Dark Gypsy. She’s working alongside Bobby Schubenski, 28, and Jim Somers, and they excitedly shared details about their business venture in Sept. 2015 via Twitter. The company has its own unique style with Paige’s Gothic influences, and tasty coffee flavors including “Death Before Decaf” and “Better Then Blood.” Yum!

