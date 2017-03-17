St. Patrick’s Day: 5 Things To Know About The Epic Irish Holiday

REX/Shutterstock

St. Patrick’s Day is officially here! The annual Irish holiday is celebrated worldwide on March 17, and festivals are being held for the special occasion. Aside from wearing green, there’s plenty you can learn about the event! Here’s five fun facts!

1.) It began as a cultural and religious celebration.

St. Patrick’s Day occurs annually on March 17, the death date of St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland. It was made an official Christian feast day in the early 17th century! The day celebrates the heritage and culture of the Irish, while commemorating Saint Patrick and the arrival of Christianity in Ireland. Now its evolved, but many still value it for cultural and religious reasons.

2.) Get ready for parades and festivals.

People from all over the world gather on St. Patrick’s Day for epic parties, wearing green attire or shamrocks. Music, dancing and special foods are included. Christians also attend church services and the Lenten restrictions on eating and drinking alcohol are lifted for the day. Hence why drinking whiskey, beer, or cider has become a trademark for those celebrating the holiday.

3.) There’s a reason we wear green.

Legend has it that St. Patrick used the shamrock to explain the Holy Trinity to the pagan Irish. The color green has been correlated with the Irish since the 1640s, since the green harp flag was used by the Irish Catholic Confederation. Green ribbons and shamrocks have been staples for St. Patrick’s Day since the 17th century. People are still finding new ways to incorporate the color!

4.) Leprechauns are all the rage!

Even with their sneaky reputations, leprechauns are highly sought after on St. Patrick’s Day. As Irish folklore claimed, if you catch a leprechaun, you get to have his gold. The tiny fairies are believed to know exactly where to find the riches, so some people will always be looking!

5.) People are passionate about the annual holiday.

Nearly 122 million Americans say they celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, which means 39 percent of the population gets involved, according to History.com. Over 80 percent wear green, over 30 percent attend a party and a quarter of all Americans decorate their home or office. That’s the spirit!

