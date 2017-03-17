North Carolina Vs. Texas Southern Live Stream: Watch NCAA March Madness Game

REX/Shutterstock/AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

So close! The North Carolina Tar Heels made it all the way to the 2016 NCAA championship game, only to lose at the buzzer Villanova. They start their quest for 2017 glory on March 17, taking on Texas Southern and we’ve got your way to watch via live stream!

It’s on! North Carolina is once again the number one seed in the South Division and they’re kicking off their March Madness 2017 quest going up against 16th ranked Texas Southern. The Tar Heels are out to make it to the Final Four for a historic 20th time, proving their basketball program is second to none. After a heartbreaking loss in the 2016 championship game where Villanova hit a last second three-pointer to overtake them, UNC wants to bring home a sixth NCAA championship and their road begins Mar. 17 against the Tigers.

While the Tar Heels fell to Duke in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament Mar. 10, don’t count them out as history has been on their side in similar situations. Those same losses happened in 2005 and 2009 and both years UNC went on to take home the NCAA title. Head coach Roy Williams, 66, has been reassuring his team how that same kind of magic is possible going in to the 2017 tourney. “He explained that to us after we lost against Duke, and he explained it to us when we went to his house to watch the selection show,” Tar Heels junior guard Joel Berry, 21, told the Charlotte Observer.

Texas Southern secured their place in March Madness with a 53-50 win over Alcorn State in the SWAC Tournament. They are led by junior guard Zach Lofton, 24, who averages 17 points per game. His teammates think that they’ve got the goods to be able to compete with a team as skilled as UNC. “If you compare the numbers around the country, our headlines are up there with the high majors,” Tigers center Marvin Jones said. “To be able to get those wins, keep racking up wins and NCAA Tournament appearances, it’s just a great job that our team and this school’s legacy is able to do.”

