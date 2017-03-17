Louisville Vs. Jacksonville State Live Stream: Watch NCAA March Madness Online

REX/Shutterstock/AP Images

Woohoo! March Madness is officially underway and we’ve got a great match-up between Louisville and Jacksonville State. You can live stream all of the action on the paint Mar. 17 and we’ve got the details on how you can watch the game online.

The Louisville Cardinals are back in the NCAA tournament, taking on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks Mar. 16. The Cards went all the way back in 2013, and head coach Rick Pitino, 64, would love nothing more than to recapture that glory of another national championship. They’re sitting at the number two seed in the South after going 24-8, but had a rough go in the recent ACC tournament.

While the Cards are favored by 22 points and are almost assumed to make it to at least the elite eight, Rick isn’t taking anything for granted after JSU’s Cinderella season. “Their last four games are far different than before that,” he said about the Gamecocks. “Our team knows we’re playing a very dangerous opponent. They shoot it very well and they’re very powerful at the four and five spot.”

“They have great shooters at the one, two and three and their small forward is shooting 48 percent and takes a lot of them,” he continued. “They’re very strong with a seven-footer at the five and two outstanding four-men. So they have a deep, very talented, experienced team.”

JSU has thrived under new head coach Ray Harper’s program, as he turned them from 8-23 losers in 2015-16 into a 20-8 team, easily one of the most improved in all of college basketball. They went on to win the Ohio Valley Conference tournament, which secured the Gamecocks’ very first trip to the NCAA tournament. No wonder Rick and the Cards have reason to be on their toes going up against this tough squad.



