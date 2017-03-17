Kentucky Vs. Northern Kentucky Live Stream: Watch The March Madness Game Online

Rex/Shutterstock

March Madness will see a Bluegrass State brawl! The University of Kentucky Wildcats faces the Northern Kentucky Norse in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on March 17. It’s going to get wild so tune in to see what happens.

The Kentucky Wildcats enter this tournament as a second-seeded team, but they’re the No. 1 favorites in this game against the Northern Kentucky Norse. This game has more Kentucky than there are Kardashians, so tune in to see if the Wildcats roar to victory or if the Norse somehow pulls off an upset. The match is set for 9:40 PM ET so tune in to see who advances to the next round.

The Wildcats are a 19-point favorites in this game, according to Bleacher Report. Despite slacking off at the first half of the season, Kentucky got its act together to work out the kinks with new freshmen players. Malik Monk, De’Aaron Fox and Adrice Adebayo have stepped up their game to become strong assets to the squad.

As for the Norse, the unusually named team (there are Vikings in Kentucky? Who knew?) aren’t expected to last long in the NCAA Tournament. Despite winning 10 of their last games, including the Horizon League championship, they’re facing a team of a higher caliber here. Plus, when they faced West Virginia earlier in the season, the Mountaineers obliterated the Norse, 92-61.

However, no one ever expects a team to be a Cinderella story. With Drew McDonald averaging 16.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, he may be able to lead his team to an unlikely victory. There is one problem – at 6’7, he’s the tallest player on Northern Kentucky and no player has more than 18 blocks this season.

So, HollywoodLifers – who do you think will win this match? Do you think the Wildcats will make a quick snack out of the Norse or will Northern Kentucky find a way to win?

