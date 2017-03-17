Kansas Vs. UC Davis Live Stream: Watch The March Madness Match Online

Rex/Shutterstock

The UC Davis Aggies successfully fought their way into the 2017 NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament, but now they face the No. 1 seeded Kansas Jayhawks. It is going to be wild when these two squads tangle on March 17 so tune in to see what happens.

For the University of California at Davis Aggies, March Madness could be a “Cinderella story” or a brief piece of microfiction. The Kansas Jayhawks, one of the teams favored to go to the Final Four, await the Aggies in the opening round, ready to send UCD back to Cali. The match is set for 6:50 PM ET so sports fans better get ready to watch every second.

UC Davis didn’t really come off as flawless giant-killers in their First Four match with North Carolina Central Eagles. The Aggies committed 18 turnovers during the game, before getting their act together in the second half. The rally led them to a 67-63 victory, with Chima Moneke scoring 18 points and 12 rebounds during the win.

“I feel like I’m a confident player,” Chima said, per ESPN, “and I got it going early. And I like the matchup that I had. And you know my teammates were doing a great job of moving the ball, and I felt that if we continued to do that, I would put us in a successful position to score most of the time.”

Kansas better be careful not to sleep on this team. Even though they’re one of the four No. 1 seeds in this tournament, the Jayhawks are considered “vulnerable” by Mike Hume of the Washington Post. With opponents shooting 35.7% from the 3-point line, the Jayhawks defense against the long-bombs is 212th in the nation. They aren’t defending the ball well and are known to turning over the ball at least once every 10 possessions.

A disappointing elimination in the Big 12 tournament, falling to the TCU Horned Frogs in the quarterfinals, also killed the Jayhawks momentum. Still, while they may be overrated in this tournament, Frank Mason III, 22, is averaging 2.08 points, 5.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game. If he’s on fire for this match with the Aggies, Kansas will at least advance to the next round.

Do you think UC Davis will upset Kansas, HollywoodLifers? Or do you think the Jayhawks will get their butts in gear to go all the way?

