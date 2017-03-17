Duke Vs. Troy Live Stream: Watch NCAA March Madness Online

Rex/Shutterstock

The always polarizing Duke Blue Devils start their March Madness run Mar. 17 and first up is the 15th seed Troy Trojans. We’ve got the details on how you can catch the 2017 NCAA tournament game via live stream.

Let’s go! Duke starts their hunt for their sixth national title as they take on Troy in their opening game of March Madness. The team is still exhausted after their bruising run to capture the ACC Tournament Title, winning four games in four days, three with significant comebacks. That earned the team the number two seed in the East Division for the NCAA championship tourney, and they know they’ve got a big fight ahead of them.

Duke had high hopes going into their season but suffered so many setbacks, including player injuries and coach Mike Krzyzewski‘s back surgery in Jan. that caused him to be sidelined for most of that month. They’re back and healthy now, and proved what a powerhouse they are when all is well. “We’re at our best in the last month, once we got everyone together,” Coach K said after winning the ACC title.

The Blue Devils have such a storied legacy in the NCAA and they just won their last national championship back in 2015. “We came to Duke to be a part of something bigger than ourselves,” ACC tourney MVP Luke Kennard, 20 said about March Madness. “We’re looking forward to our next step this season.”

Troy’s Wesley Person Jr. helped lead the team to their first March Madness appearance since 2003. The three-point specialist is getting to go somewhere his former NBA star father never did when Wesley Sr. played for Auburn. “What he has done this year, especially down the stretch, he has taken his game to a whole nother level,” Troy coach Phil Cunningham said. “When we signed him, that was such a critical signee for us in trying to build this program.” It obviously worked as they’re back in the big show for the first time in 14 years!

HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for in this game? Tells us in the comments.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.