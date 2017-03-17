‘L&HH’ Star Tommie Lee Arrested For Allegedly Attacking Karlie Redd? — Shocking Report

REX/Shutterstock

Yikes! ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star Tommie Lee was allegedly arrested for attacking Karlie Redd in a club, according to a shocking report on March 17. The VH1 show has a new ‘zero tolerance’ policy for violence, so what really went down?

Tommie Lee, 32, reportedly attacked Karlie Redd, 38, at the Blue Ivory Club on March 14 when cameras were rolling for Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Now, its discovered that Tommie was allegedly whisked away in cuffs after the shocking brawl, according to MediaTakeOut.com. She was taken into custody by Atlanta Police for assaulting a fellow cast member on set, as she tried to “punch Karlie” in the face times several times, the publication claims. After security stopped Tommie, police were reportedly called since L&HH has a “zero tolerance” towards violence policy.

Tommie punching and kicking security last night after they slammed her on stage because they didn't let her get to Karlie Lol 😭 (Check previous post👉) #LHHATL #LoveAndHipHopAtlanta #TeaTimeWithLHHTea A post shared by Love & Hip Hop Tea™ ️️️ (@vh1lhhtea) on Mar 14, 2017 at 7:42am PDT

To discourage violence and to protect themselves from legal drama, producers call the police whenever any cast member uses violence towards another, according to MTO. HollywoodLife.com reached out to the Atlanta Police Department for comment and they responded, “We have no record of those individuals in our system. I do not show a record of any calls at that location for the date you requested nor the date listed.” Tommie reportedly lunged towards Karlie in a club after she allegedly called new star Lovely Mimi, 26, a “clown.”

The tension between the ladies is seemingly going to reach new heights this season. As fans of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta can remember, Tommie’s beau Scrapp Deleon, 29, and Karlie made out before he went to jail. Tommie still has a bone to pick with her co-star, since she makes that pretty clear in several teaser clips. Season six has no shortage of drama and jaw-dropping plot lines.

“I wanted to address Tommie, because you know of course Scrapp being a man, he kinda [instigated things],” Karlie said about their beef to VH1 in Aug. 2016. “He was like, ‘We was in the hotel,’ but no, dude, we never f**ked. We never had sex. You know a man gonna pump it. We did massages and what happened next he made it seem like we had sex, but we never [did].”

