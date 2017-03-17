Oh, no. Before Sasha can leave to join Rosita in an attempt to kill Negan, Enid finds out — and threatens to interfere. You HAVE to see this new preview of ‘The Walking Dead’.

On the March 5 episode of The Walking Dead, Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green) was recruited by Rosita (Christian Serratos) to take Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) life. Now, in a preview for the follow up episode which will air on March 19, Sasha’s plan hits a bump in the road when Enid (Katelyn Nacon) catches her trying to leave.

“Listen, Enid, Maggie trusts you. You have to protect her, no matter what. She’s the future of this place, I know it,” Sasha tells Enid whose eyes are filled with tears. “So are you,” she adds. gently touching the young girls arm. Enid nods through her tears, a silent but obvious agreement.

Sasha then takes a half-made bracelet out and hands it to Enid. “Hold onto this for me. It’s for the baby. Maybe you can work on it while I’m gone,” Sasha tells her, referring to Maggie’s (Lauren Cohan) unborn child and pretending there’s actually a chance she’ll make it back.

“Sasha, in ten minutes I’m going to tell Maggie what’s going on. It’s up to you what you want to do with that. I’m doing what you asked,” Enid bravely tells Sasha after taking a deep breath. She doesn’t wait for Sasha to respond before leaving the room, allowing her just a short span of time to escape before Maggie can try to stop her. Yikes.

Make sure you tune in to The Walking Dead‘s new episode on Sunday, March 19. And don’t forget that the season seven finale is on Sunday, April 2!

