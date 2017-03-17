‘L&HH’ Tahiry Jose Debuts New Look After ‘Non Surgical’ Nose Job — Before & After Pics

Courtesy of Instagram

Something looks different… ‘Love & Hip Hop’ beauty Tahiry Jose debuted a fresh face on Mar. 17, revealing her nose job that she claims was a ‘non surgical’ procedure. Check out the before and after pictures and tell us what YOU think!

ABOUT FACE! Tahiry Jose, 37, from Love & Hip Hop New York is rocking a brand new look these days that’s given her a total confidence boost! The reality star flaunted her nose job on social media on Mar. 17, and the feedback so far has been nothing but positive. Fans were quick to notice the difference, immediately posting comments like “beautiful” and “gorgeous” on Instagram. Tahiry claims the procedure was a “non surgical” one, but we’re not exactly sure what that means nor did she elaborate. Either way, the before and after pictures are worth checking out. SEE HER NOSE JOB HERE.

As you can see from the photos, Tahiry’s nose looks way different! Before, it had a more circular and rounded shape at the tip. Now it’s more sleek, streamlined, and the bridge is a little more pushed up. In her first Instagram post since undergoing a nose job, Tahiry posed in a lime green bomber jacket with skintight black leggings. Of course the smile on her face is totally undeniable! When you feel good, you look good — and vice versa!

The brunette bombshell was drop-dead gorgeous before, but it appears this revamped look is giving her new life! You may remember that Tahiry was reportedly attacked by a man backstage at a NYC fashion show in 2014, which left her with $31,000 in medical bills. The legal documents state Tahiry’s injuries included cervical sprain, several disc injuries, wrist derangement, concussion and post-traumatic headaches, according to TMZ. That experience must have been truly haunting, so it’s great to see that she’s smiling again!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think of Tahiry’s nose job? Better or worse than before?

