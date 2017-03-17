The self-proclaimed ‘Queen Of Rap’ just hit the jackpot! Starring with Jason Derulo in his sexy new music video for ‘Swalla,’ watch how Nicki Minaj and the hip hop star get wild and freaky in a candy-colored room. Their dance moves will make you swoon!

Happy Friday, everyone — the music video for “Swalla” has officially arrived! As if you weren’t already in the clubbing mood, Jason Derulo‘s, 27, latest hit, featuring Ty Dolla $ign, 31, and Nicki Minaj, 34, will have you dancing in no time at all! The song itself is definitely a thrill, but that’s not even the best part. What’s even better is watching Jason and Nicki get wild and freaky on the dance floor in stylish oversized fur coats. The musicians definitely look like two kids in a candy store, which is super fitting since the lyrics talk about sexy women of every flavor.

“Swalla” is a nice change of pace when it comes to Nicki’s current music. Most of her songs these days are diss tracks targeted at Meek Mill and Remy Ma, but this one with Jason is all about having fun. That being said, the Trinidad-native has been celebrating the MASSIVE success of “No Frauds” — another single dedicated to her beef with Remy. Fans are totally loving this edgy side of Nicki, but of course her music isn’t rubbing everyone the right way. Ex-boyfriend Meek is actually “livid” with her after hearing “Regret In Your Tears,” and thinks she’s “vicious,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

As for Jason, he’s been getting in some hot water himself. The “Kiss The Sky” hitmaker jumped into the middle of a nasty, potentially dangerous brawl outside an LA nightclub back in Nov. of 2016. The fight broke out at Bootsy Bellows in West Hollywood around 2:00. But here’s the thing, Jason wasn’t initially involved in the explosive dispute…he voluntarily CHOSE to dive in and join the ruckus. What was he thinking?!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the music video for “Swalla?” Tell us below!