The NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade Live Stream — Watch The Celebration Online

Calling all Irishwomen and heavy Guinness drinkers — this one’s for YOU! Taking place in the heart of Manhattan, the NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade will kick off on Mar. 17 at 11AM ET. Tune into this live stream to watch the wild annual celebration unfold!

We could all stand to be a little more Irish. The culture is all about having fun and ordering rounds of Guinness beer with your friends inside a local pub. Plus, they get their VERY OWN HOLIDAY. And did we mention the parade yet? Every year, a St. Patrick’s Day Parade takes place in Midtown of NYC. Millions of people put on their green clothes and gather in the streets to watch street performers and massive balloons fly by. The 2017 parade is predicted to draw a crowd of 150,000 marchers and roughly 2 million spectators.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take place on Fifth Avenue, starting at 11AM ET and ending at 5PM ET — the PERFECT time to grab a drink! Preferably a green beer of some sort (even though they always look kinda’ gross with that food coloring). But hey, a beer is a beer.

The best way to get to Fifth is by taking the 4/5/6/F/N/R/W/Q subways to Lexington Avenue. The E/M trains also stops at Fifth Avenue and 53rd Street. Don’t even try cabbing it — many intersections will be blocked off and traffic will definitely be a nightmare.

Even if you’re not Irish, getting outside to see the St. Patrick’s Day Parade is a tradition! The event has been going on since 1972 and is the nation’s longest-running celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, according to its organizers.

The Irish certainly love to let loose, but safety is always the number one priority. Do NOT drink and drive, do NOT bring your pets along the parade route or in the stands, and be advised that all backpacks are subject to search by the NYPD. Cheers, guys!

