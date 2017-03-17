The Weeknd Takes Selena Gomez To His Special Place In Toronto: It Was ‘Emotional’

Bringing Selena Gomez to Toronto was a big step for The Weeknd — it’s where he grew up. He’s been playing the ultimate tour guide while in town, and HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that he took his gal to one extra sentimental spot in the city during the trip!

The Weeknd, 26, proudly took to Instagram on March 16 to share a photo of his H&M billboard high above the streets of Yonge and Dundas in Toronto, and HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details about why seeing this in person was so special to the “Starboy” singer — especially since he got to share it with Selena Gomez, 24, who’s in town with him this week!

yonge and dundas is where it really matters to us A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Mar 16, 2017 at 5:26pm PDT

“He went out of his way to take Selena to see his H&M billboard,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s such a big moment for him, to have a billboard on that street. He used to hang out right on that corner all the time when he was a nobody, and now, he’s there in the sky above. It was a major full circle moment for him and pretty emotional. It was so special that Selena could share it with him, too.”

After some time apart while The Weeknd was in Europe on tour, Sel reunited with her man in his hometown earlier this week. He’s already showered her with love during the trip, even renting out an entire movie theater so they could see “Get Out” in private! Photos of the pair from the trip show them packing on major PDA, too.

Plus, as HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY reported, the 24-year-old has even done some bonding with her man’s mom. “They absolutely adore each other,” our source dished. Although The Weeknd will be back on the road next week, he’s due in Toronto for some shows in May, and Selena can’t wait to “spend more time with his family,” our insider revealed. Awww!

