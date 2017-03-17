Selena Gomez’s Red Manicure In ‘VOGUE’ — Copy Her Bandana Nails

Image Courtesy of Instagram, REX/Shutterstock

Inspired by a bandana, Selena Gomez rocked red and white nails for her first ever ‘VOGUE’ photo shoot, which was revealed on March 16. Get the details on her manicure below!

Selena Gomez, 24, looked absolutely stunning on the April 2017 cover of VOGUE, with dramatic, thick black eyeliner, pink lips and glowing, tan skin.

Although her nails weren’t visible on the cover, we saw the look inside the magazine. Her nails were painted red with white designs, resembling a bandana!

Her nails were done by manicurist Tom Bachik, who also frequently works with stars like Jennifer Lopez, Heidi Klum, and many more!

He posted a gorgeous, close-up shot of Selena’s hands on his Instagram on March 16, writing: “Can you guess who’s Beautiful talons these are💅🏻💅🏻Yesss! The Beautiful @selenagomez First time #nailart @voguemagazine #covermodel Hand painted #nailsbytombachik bandana #nails.”

He continued: “Thank you @selenagomez for making me a part of this Amazing project💗 April cover.”

We love this look and it would be so fun and easy to try to copy — the good thing is, the designs are up to you! They can be personal and they don’t have to be perfect!

Selena spoke openly in the magazine about the pressures of fame, saying: “As soon as I became the most followed person on Instagram, I sort of freaked out. It had become so consuming to me. It’s what I woke up to and went to sleep to. I was an addict, and it felt like I was seeing things I didn’t want to see, like it was putting things in my head that I didn’t want to care about. I always end up feeling like shit when I look at Instagram. Which is why I’m kind of under the radar, ghosting it a bit.”

HollywoodLifers, do you love Selena Gomez’s manicure in VOGUE? Will you try to recreate her bandana nails?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.