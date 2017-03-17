Selena Gomez Looks Sexy AF Riding Her Bicycle In Bikini & Heels At Beach — See Pic

We don’t think we’ll ever be over Selena Gomez’s new photo shoot for ‘Vogue’, and we are okay with that. Currently, we’re obsessed with this sexy snap of her riding a bicycle on the beach in heels and a sexy bathing suit — check it out!

Selena Gomez, 24, is always goals, but in her steamy, first-ever cover shoot for the April issue of Vogue magazine, she’s taken her look to the next level. Case in point:

I mean, are you kidding?

Photos aside, Selena has given her most candid interview yet in this new issue. Among other sensitive topics, the “Same Old Love” singer discusses her time in rehab, opening up about how she now goes to therapy five days a week — and why women shouldn’t be ashamed to admit things like that. “I wish more people would talk about therapy,” Selena says. “We girls, we’re taught to be almost too resilient, to be strong and sexy and cool and laid-back, the girl who’s down. We also need to feel allowed to fall apart.” Preach!

Sel does remain tight-lipped on her romance with The Weeknd, 26, but only because “everything she has said about her relationships in the past has come back to bite her,” so she won’t be talking about her love life again any time soon — if ever. Fair enough!

“I want to thank Rob Haskell for writing my story,” Selena also wrote on Instagram. “I was a little nervous at how honest I was but you depicted where I’m at perfectly. I’m so grateful.” We’re so proud of Selena for being brave like this!

