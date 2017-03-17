Bless you, Lili Reinhart! Bughead fans, the actress released an amazing deleted scene from episode 6 that will make you freak out. When Betty’s guilt over Polly becomes too much, Jughead steps in gives her the confidence she needs to find answers.

The deleted scene gives us more of Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) before they head into Sisters of Quiet Mercy to find Polly. Prepare to sob buckets, Bughead shippers. “My parents have been keeping Polly here for months, while I was just living my life,” Betty says with tears in her eyes. “If I had known she was staying at a place like this…”

Jughead stops her and proceeds to make her feel better because he’s an angel. “Hey, now you’re doing something about it,” he says. “Come on, let’s go get some answers.” He always says just the right thing.

Betty and Jughead’s relationship has been one of the most surprising and best things about season 1 of Riverdale. In the comics, the main love triangle is between Betty, Archie, and Veronica, but this change for the TV show has been a rewarding one. Bughead has quickly become a fan favorite ship, especially after their first kiss in episode 5.

HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY with Cole, 24, and he revealed why Betty and Jughead work. “Jughead really cherishes few people and when he does, he goes full throttle with it, and Betty is the same. They’re both looking for comfort… and they find it,” he told us.

But how does Archie fit into all of this? K.J. Apa, 19, admitted to HL that Archie “doesn’t like” this newfound romance between Betty and Jughead, but he’s the one who turned down Betty in the series premiere. Could Bughead end up ruining Betty and Jughead’s relationships with Archie? We’ll see! Riverdale airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jughead and Betty are meant to be? Let us know!