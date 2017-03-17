Rick Ross Warned Meek Mill About His Ex? Says ‘I Wouldn’t Trust Nicki’ On New Song

REX/Shutterstock

Uh oh! Rick Ross dropped his highly anticipated new album ‘Rather You Than Me’ on March 17, and he’s already causing a stir by dissing Nicki Minaj! The rapper says ‘I wouldn’t trust Nicki’ on one sizzling track, so did he try to warn Meek Mill?

Rick Ross, 41, is telling the world how he really feels! The rapper’s first track on his new album called “Apple of My Eye,” has been making waves ever since it’s release on March 17. Rozay boldly slams Nicki Minaj, 34, and apparently sides with his boy Meek Mill, 29, in their feud. He raps, “I told Meek I wouldn’t trust Nicki, instead of beefing with your dog you just give him some distance / we all make mistakes lets not be specific.” Meek has a long-standing relationship with Rick’s Maybach Music Group. It seems like the rapper tried to warn Meek about getting serious with Nicki, as Meek even wrote via Instagram, “Rozay been told me don’t trust you.”

Rick also brazenly called out Cash Money Records co-founder Birdman, 48, for shady business dealings on his new song “Idols Become Rivals.” In the third verse, he raps, “I pray you find the kindness in your heart for [Lil Wayne] / His entire life, he gave you what there was to gain / I watched this whole debacle so I’m part to blame/Last request, can all producers please get paid.”

The rapper’s diss tracks come out shortly after Nicki released one of her own about her longtime ex. She released “Regret In Your Tears” on March 10, proving that she was staying strong after her public breakup with Meek. Nicki revealed on Instagram in January that she was single, leaving everyone wondering what happened with the 29-year-old. It looks like that chapter is truly over.

As far as Meek’s reaction to Nicki’s track, “He’s pissed and has basically called Nicki every name in the book behind closed doors,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Meek is reportedly regretting investing so much time into his relationship with Nicki. “He hates himself for ever being with her,” the insider said. Hopefully, he can appreciate the good times they had.

HollywoodLifers, why do you think Rick doesn’t trust Nicki? Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.