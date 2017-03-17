‘L&HH’s Jasmine Ready To ‘Talk’ To Rasheeda Despite Baby Drama: They’re ‘Family’

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Jasmine Washington’s making one bold move! Despite the baby daddy drama between her and Kirk Frost, Jasmine wants to meet his wife Rasheeda Buckner-Frost face-to-face. Want to know why? Read on for all the EXCLUSIVE details.

Wowzies. With Kirk Frost in the center of a twisted love triangle, a sit down between his wife Rasheeda Buckner-Frost and his alleged baby mamma Jasmine Washington could go really well or from 0-100, real quick! Either way, Jasmine wants to get a few things off her chest and have a heart-to-heart with the woman whose husband could very well be the father of her child.

“Jasmine’s tired of being labeled a home wrecker in ATL when all she’s trying to do is have the father of her baby in the baby’s life,” a source close to Jas tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “As a woman and mother, she wants to talk to Rasheeda. She never meant to come between her and Kirk and it wasn’t her intention to screw up their marriage.

“It’s crucial for Jasmine to have a relationship with Rasheeda especially because of Karter and Ky [Frost],” the source explains. “Jasmine already considers them family and wants Rasheeda’s boy to be big brothers to her baby. Jasmine’s really trying to make the best of this crazy convoluted situation.”

The one person who could end all this drama is Kirk. But instead of addressing this situation and telling the world what’s really going on, he chooses to keep quiet and attempts to clean up the drama on the low. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Kirk’s still paying Jasmine’s bills and sources in ATL say he knows he’s the baby’s daddy.

“He must be feeling guilty or some sh** because no man in his right mind would be breaking off bread to another woman who allegedly lied about having his baby,” another source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kirk knows that’s his kid, he just isn’t ready to confirm it by taking a test. Kirk’s scared of Rasheeda and Jasmine. They’re like ticking time bombs and the longer he waits to address this baby drama, the closer they’ll both become to exploding in his face.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kirk’s the father of Jasmine’s baby?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.