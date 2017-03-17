Prince William & Kate’s Tense St. Patrick’s Day: She’s ‘Disappointed’ By His Ski Trip

REX/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton put on a brave face with Prince William as they appeared for the St. Patrick’s Day honoring of Irish Guards. The Duchess is reportedly still unhappy with her husband after his party-filled boys ski-trip.

This has got to be awkward! Kate Middleton appeared with her husband Prince William, 34, to honor the Irish Guards for St. Patrick’s Day on Friday, Mar. 17. The 35 year-old Duchess of Cambridge is reportedly still “disappointed” after William’s booze-fueled boys’ ski vacation in Verbier, Switzerland, according to E! News. “This will not tear Will and Kate apart by any means,” the source said, “but William will probably be in the dog house for a bit until this all fizzles out. They will be fine.” In any case, Kate still looked lovely in a green coat with matching hat and shoes that were perfect for the occasion. She was handed the traditional shamrock, which is Ireland’s national emblem like she has in years past.

Today The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are visiting The Irish Guards at the #StPatricksDay Parade in London. The Duke forms a salute from the Guards, after their shamrock presentation and Parade. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Mar 17, 2017 at 5:36am PDT

William landed himself in hot water on Mar. 13 when he did not show for the Commwealth Day services with his family. The Duke instead hung out on the slopes with his buddies Guy Pelly, James Meade and Tom van Straubenzee. William was seen dining out in style and partying the night away with his friends. A video even caught the father of two with his arm on the waist of a young blonde model. “It was William’s choice to go away, but make no mistake Kate wears the trousers in their marriage, and she won’t be happy with William’s antics,” a source told Vanity Fair. “She thought his partying days and larking around with the boys was a thing of the past. I imagine she’ll find this humiliating and William will have come in for a pasting,” the insider told the mag and remarked Kate was “less than pleased.”

In the meantime, William and Kate will have to put their problems aside as they fly to Paris later today for an official two-day visit. The couple won’t likely have time to talk through William’s ski trip antics with their packed schedule. The Duke and Duchess will attend a reception at Les Voisins, hosted by Her Majesty’s Ambassador at the British Embassy Paris. There will also be a black tie event with the French President François Hollande and other famous faces including soccer star Robert Pires and actress Kristin Scott-Thomas.

