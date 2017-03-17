Melania & Barron Trump Visit White House After It’s Confirmed When They’ll Move In

AP Images

Moving on down to the White House! Melania and Barron Trump visited 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. on March 17, before their move-in date was confirmed. It looks like Melania has resigned herself to being stuck as First Lady for the next four years!

Barron Trump, 10, and Melania Trump, 46, stopped by the White House on March 17, and it marked the first visit for President Donald Trump‘s son, since his dad took office. The First Lady and Barron will become full-time residents of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. in June, according to TMZ, so they better get ready for a change of scenery! Melania will soon have to learn where all the hot spots are in Washington DC, once she commits to leaving her beloved Trump Tower.

The Trumps have reportedly selected the school Barron will be attending for the upcoming semester. The White House staff is preparing for Melania to arrive this summer, putting a fresh coat of paint on her quarters, so it can be fabulous! While checking out their new residence, Melania dressed to impress, opting for a red coat dress, Gucci shades and Jimmy Choo heels.

Donald and Barron were seen waving to onlookers before entering the plane. After Marine One dropped the family off at Joint Force Andrews, they reportedly ventured to Air Force One. Donald, Melania and Barron then traveled to Mar-a-Lago in Florida for a fun-filled weekend. The President’s young son has a lot to look forward to, aside from his luxurious new home, as he’ll be turning 11 on March 20. We’re sure they’re going to celebrate Barron’s b-day in a major way!

The First Lady recently celebrated World Book Day on Mar. 2 by showing up at New York Presbyterian hospital to read Dr. Seuss books to sick children. More recently, Donald and Angela Merkel, 62, appeared together during a photo opp at the White House on March 17, and viewers couldn’t stop talking about the awkward moment when he seemingly denied her handshake!

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised to hear Barron and Melania are moving in so soon? Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.