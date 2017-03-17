Masika Storms Off ‘L&HH’ Set After Rival Alexis Skyy Joins Show: She’s A ‘Peasant’

Courtesy of Instagram

Things are getting heated! Masika reportedly stormed off the set of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’ this week, after learning that Alexis Skyy joined the hit VH1 show. Masika went ‘ballistic’ when her rival showed up, saying she won’t film with ‘a peasant.’

The next season of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood is bound to get wild, since producers reportedly blindsided Fetty Wap‘s baby mama, Masika Kalysha, 31, by casting her biggest rival on the show. She went “ballistic” when the rapper’s ex-girlfriend, Alexis Skyy, 22, made an appearance on set with Nikki Baby, 26, and Hazel-E, 36, this week, according to TMZ. They were filming at a Glendale karaoke bar, but when Masika noticed Alexis arrived, she allegedly refused to continue taping. Security apparently had to whisk away Masika, but she made sure to get her two cents in!

Alexis reportedly said, “I am not giving that f***ing peasant no airtime.” Even though Masika stormed off, her rep denied that she’s angry to the publication, noting that she’s got an epic story line of her own to focus on. Meanwhile, Alexis recently spoke out about the leaking of her alleged private sex tape with Fetty, and she went off about Masika. “That b***h is just mad because she wants to be with Fetty and he doesn’t want her,” she said on The Breakfast Club. “She was just a one-night stand. She’s mad because he exposed her nationally on TV. You old.”

Alexis is still moving on from her very public split with the “My Way” rapper as of Jan. 2017, since they were together for two years. “Fetty put me through a lot and I’m still healing from that situation,” the reality star told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “I don’t want to jump into another relationship. I am talking to people, but I’m not ready to be committed to anybody.”

Masika and Fetty welcomed their daughter on March 29, 2016, and he tried to rush to be by her side. “Masika has already given birth to a beautiful baby girl,” a source previously told us EXCLUSIVELY. “She gave birth to the girl at 6pm and Fetty was still en route to the hospital at 7:30.” Even though Masika and Alexis are no longer with Fetty, they’ve both expressed that they don’t harbor hate towards him, so maybe their feud will come to an end eventually!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Masika and Alexis will ever bury the hatchet? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.