Mama June’s Estranged Daughter Slams Her Weight Loss: She Wants To Be ‘More Famous’

Yikes! Mama June Shannon said her 300 pound weight loss was something she did for herself, but her estranged daughter Anna Chickadee Caldwell thinks she did it for fame! You just have to see what she said!

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, 22, did not think Mama June Shannon, 37, had only her health in mind when she set out to lose over 300 pounds. “I think she did it just to be more famous,” she told E! News. Mama June shared her story on WEtv’s Mama June: Not To Hot. The show documented Mama June’s weight loss journey which included intense workouts and multiple surgeries. Chickadee seemed to think her mother not have tried to lose the weight without the cameras rolling. “I don’t think she did it just for her because she never mentioned anything ever before about getting plastic surgery,” she said.

Chickadee believed her mother’s manager helped talk her into the weight loss TV show because her manager tried to do the same thing to her! “That’s my opinion on that. I don’t think she did it or anything for herself,” she told the outlet. Chickadee did admit that she would like her own show because she could use the money. She even claimed Mama June owes her and her daughter Kaitlyn, 4, around “half a million dollars” for appearing on TLC’s Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. “I miss being on film, miss being on TV,” she said. “I miss it for the money and I miss it for, you know, getting out there—for people just to see my story and stuff like that.”

According to Chickadee, her rift with her mother goes deeper than just their issues over TV shows. She described meeting her mother and the rest of her family as “very awkward and unwelcoming.” Chickadee said there has been a complete breakdown in communication between herself and the rest of her family. “She [Mama June] claims that she cares and misses Kaitlyn,” Chickadee said, “but she can’t even check up on her and call her and see how she’s doing.”

Chickadee even said she hasn’t talked to her sisters Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 11, Lauryn Shannon, 17, and Jessica Shannon, 19. “None of them have called me, texted me or anything like that,” she told E! News. “I can give two craps about them. They don’t give two craps about me, so why give two craps about them? I mean, yeah, I care about them, they are my sisters…I may not love them like I am supposed to, but I mean, hell, they don’t love me or care about me like they are supposed to.”

