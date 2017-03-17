Maks Chmerkovskiy Shocker: His Original ‘DWTS’ Partner Wasn’t Heather Morris

Image Courtesy of ABC

Heather Morris and Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s pairing on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ is getting a ton of backlash, but in a new interview Maks actually revealed he wasn’t paired with the ‘Glee’ star at first!

When Maks Chmerkovskiy, 37, told ABC he’d be back on this season of Dancing with the Stars, they originally told him about his partner — but not who it was. “I never knew who my partner was gonna be. They told me we have a great partner for you, but maybe you’d have to travel for a couple of weeks and I said, ‘I don’t know if I’m able to do that,'” Maks told HolywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY at a Swiffer event in New York City on March 16.

“So that’s when they said, ‘Ok we’ll give them to somebody else.’ And they gave me Heather [Morris]. So yeah, Heather wasn’t even the first choice,” he said.

If we were to guess, we’d assume his original partner was Normani Kordei, who is now partnered with his brother, since she will be traveling for some shows with Fifth Harmony in the upcoming months. It makes sense that Maks would want to stay close to Peta Murgatroyd since they just welcomed their fist baby together.

As we told you, some people involved with DWTS aren’t happy with Maks and Heather’s pairing — she has a background of dancing on Glee and actually toured with Beyonce. One celebrity from this seaosn, Charo, even told E! News she was “pissed off” about it. Our insiders also added that the pros weren’t thrilled with Maks either.

“The professional dancers don’t like the fact that Maksim left the show and mentioned how he didn’t want to do it anymore, didn’t like doing it anymore and basically bashed the show,” our source said. “Now that he is back, they are giving him the best dancer. Nobody from the professional side of things are happy that Maksim got a slap on the wrist when he should have been given an amateur.”

Well, he wasn’t originally! HollywoodLifers, are you excited to see Maks and Heather on Dancing with the Stars?

