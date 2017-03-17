REX/Shutterstock

Happy Friday! What better way to celebrate the start of the weekend than with an incredible new jam? Hailee Steinfeld and Machine Gun Kelly helped us out with that this week by dropping their track ‘At My Best’ on March 17 — and you HAVE to listen!

We are SO here for this collaboration! Fresh off the crazy success of “Bad Things,” Machine Gun Kelly, 26, has teamed up with another young artist, Hailee Steinfeld, 20, to deliver what’s sure to also be a major hit. The pair dropped their collab, “At My Best,” on St. Patrick’s Day, and we guarantee you’ll be adding this to your current playlist as soon as you hear it once. Take a listen:

“Bad Things,” MGK’s song with Camila Cabello, 20, blew up the charts for weeks at the end of last year and beginning of this year, and we sense great things coming for this track, too. While Hailee is mostly known for her acting, she’s recently started breaking out as a musician, as well — we had her song, “Starving,” ft. Zedd, on repeat ALL summer long last year!

That doesn’t mean the 20-year-old is giving up on her first love, though. She’s currently finishing up Pitch Perfect 3, which is expected to hit theaters later this year, and just starred in the critically-acclaimed film, The Edge of Seventeen, which even scored her a Golden Globe nomination, in 2016. However, she recently took to Instagram to let her fans know that she really misses performing live, so perhaps that means she’s working more on music these days. She’s actually up for two awards — Breakout Artist and Best Crush Song — at the upcoming Radio Disney Music Awards, and we’re totally rooting for her, of course!

