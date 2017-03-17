Liam Payne Trying To Save Justin Bieber? I Told Him To Call Me For Guidance

FameFlyNet/REX/Shutterstock

Justin Bieber has a good friend in Liam Payne! The One Direction singer dished about the Biebs in a new interview, and revealed how he’s offered to help him navigate the pressures of fame in the sweetest way. Check it out here!

Liam Payne, 23, knows how difficult it is to live life in the public eye, and he wants to help others, specifically Justin Bieber, 23, deal with the spotlight as much as he can. “He’s a great guy. Inside, there’s a really good heart. I said [to him], ‘Look, the difference between me and you is I had four different boys going through the same thing to look to,'”” Liam told Rollercoaster magazine. “He didn’t have that. I said to him, ‘Take my number and any time you want a chat, let me know, as I’m here and understand exactly what you’re going through and I understand your world.’ He needs somebody like that and in that position.”

There was no further revelation about whether or not the Biebs actually took Liam up on the offer, but considering they’re pals, it’s likely they’ve discussed the subject on occasion!

The interview was a very revealing one for Liam, as he also dished about his relationship with Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, 33, for the first time. Although he didn’t dish on the baby the pair are expecting, he did refer to Cheryl as his “dream girl,” and admitted he’s been crushing on her since he was just a kid. Oh, and, you know, he also referred to her as the “most beautiful” and “absolutely amazing” girl in the world, so we’re totally swooning over here!

Liam also told the mag a crazy story about how Donald Trump, 70, kicked him and his One Direction bandmates out of his hotel one time because they wouldn’t wake up in the middle of the night to meet his daughter. WHAT?!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Liam is a good person for Justin to cal if he needs guidance?

