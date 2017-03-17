Kristen Stewart For Chanel — Debuts New Makeup With Sexy Smokey Eye

Image Courtesy of Chanel

Kristen Stewart is showing off three gorgeous makeup looks in a new ad campaign for Chanel. The brand revealed the images on March 17. See them below and read about Kristen’s new favorite products.

Kristen Stewart is the face of a new line of makeup from Chanel Global Creative Makeup and Colour Designer Lucia Pica.

The line is daring and fun, and features OMBRE PREMIÈRE Longwear Cream Eyeshadow, which goes on smooth — like satin. It will come in 8 gorgeous shades, like black, tan, pink and eggplant.

If cream eyeshadows aren’t your thing, try one of 16 new shades of OMBRE PREMIÈRE Longwear Powder Eyeshadow. The range features satin, metal and matte finishes. You can also layer the powder over the cream eyeshadow for a more intense and long-lasting effect.

Also debuting is the LE GEL SOURCILS Longwear Eyebrow Gel, in clear, brown and blonde.

There are also new tools — a Retractable Dual-Tip Eye-Contouring Brush and Retractable Dual-Tip Eyeshadow Brush, each $42, for precise application of the new color cosmetics. The entire line hits stores in June 2017.

The ad campaign features Kristen with three different eye looks — one is black — traditional, sexy and smokey. Another is red — more trendy and cool. The third is blue — bold and daring. In all three ads, her brows are brushed up, filled in and gorgeously framing her face. Her skin is bare and fresh, and her lips are neutral. Nothing takes away from these gorgeous new eye colors!

This campaign was of course, before Kristen buzzed all of her hair off, which she did on March 8 for a role in the upcoming film Underwater.

See the photos in the Chanel ad campaign by clicking through the gallery above.

HollywoodLifers, do you love Kristen Stewart for Chanel? Which makeup look is your favorite?

