Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian’s Custody Battle: Kris Jenner Ready To Fight For Her Son

While Blac Chyna fights for full custody of Dream Kardashian, Kris Jenner is reportedly stepping in. Chyna, 28, is hoping to give Rob visitation only — but not if Kris has anything to say about it.

“Kris [Jenner] is backing Rob up 100 percent and won’t let Chyna get away with anything that’s less than fair,” an insider told People magazine. As we previously told you, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are currently in a custody battle over baby Dream Kardashian — but Chyna wants full custody of their 4-month-old daughter.

“Rob wants dual custody of their child and Blac Chyna is giving pushback. They are still figuring things out but she will certainly do whatever it takes to have Dream be with her for the majority of the time,” the insider said about Chyna, before adding, “I expect things to get ugly.”

The 29-year-old’s family has “always had their issues with Chyna,” but since she made Rob happy, they of course were happy with that. “But at the end of the day, they all raise an eyebrow at Chyna and her intentions,” the source said. She also reportedly wasn’t letting him spend any one-on-one time with Dream.

As we told you, Rob was absolutely broken up over their recent split. “He misses her and baby Dream so much, and will do anything to be a family again. He’s vowing to lose weight and lift himself out of this terrible funk he’s been in,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s promising Chyna he will be more ‘dynamic’ and ‘go-getting’ and swearing that he will change his ways for good.”

However, she’s not so convinced. “Chyna’s heard it all before,” our source added. “She’s pretty much sick to death of Rob and his promises right now. It’s going to take one hell of a lot of effort on his part to win her back at this point.”

