Courtesy of Snapchat

Well, that’s one way to relieve stress. Instead of focusing on her shoulders or back, Kim Zolciak wanted her BUTT massaged in front of a crowd of people while attending a beauty convention in Italy. Watch the video of her steamy session, right here!

Privacy is overrated anyway! Stripping down to her black thong, Kim Zolciak, 38, enjoyed an intense butt massage by a total stranger in front of a massive crowd of people. Despite the fact that she was lying on a table almost pants-less, the Real Housewives Of Atlanta star looked totally relaxed as she munched on M&Ms. After the reality star’s massage, she treated herself to laser fat removal, a procedure she ironically paired with a slice of cheese pizza. That’s right guys, Kim ate PIZZA in the middle of her laser fat removal appointment. “Dinner vibes in Italy,” she captioned the moment.

No stranger to indulging in beauty procedures, the blonde beauty recently got her lip injections redone. Her lips looked plumper and pinker than ever before. The only downside, however, is that beauty is PAIN. Kim confessed to her pout being “incredibly bruised” by the procedure. Her lips did look a little blue in the photos she shared on social media. Thankfully, makeup artist Ashley Holm was around to help. With a little bit of foundation, Ashley was able to cover up the blue and purple bruises.

On top of Kim’s lip injections, she’s also known to give her butt some extra attention — massages were just step one! The mother-of-six gets injections in her butt that help control and decrease cellulite. Of course Kim also strips down to her thong for those sessions as well. Fans can actually watch Kim get the injections on her Instagram, where she uploaded a video of the entire thing! This woman has no shame!

HollywoodLifers, would YOU ever get a butt massage like Kim? Or is it too weird?

