Courtesy of E!

Kim Kardashian opened up to her sisters Kourtney and Khloe about her horrific robbery in Paris in ‘KUWTK’ clip. She described how she feared for her life and the robbers’ rough treatment of her in this riveting clip you have to see!

Kim Kardashian put on a brave face to tell her sisters Kourtney, 37, and Khloe, 32, about the terrifying October night she was robbed in Paris. “I was lying in bed like, ‘Should I wash my face? I’m so tired,'” the 36 year-old said she was thinking in the minutes leading up to the attack. When Kim heard loud footsteps on the stairs, she “thought it was you and Stephanie drunk,” she told Kourtney.

Kim realized something was horribly wrong when she called out to her sister and no one answered. “My heart started to get really tense,” she said, “like, you know your stomach just kind of like knots up and you’re like, ‘okay, what’s going on?’ I knew something wasn’t quite right.” That was when Kim caught sight of two of the robbers dressed as police holding down a man in the hallway. “I slid off my bed,” she said, “and picked up my phone and I’m like, ‘I don’t know how to call 911 in a different country.'”

She then thought to call her body guard Pascal Duvier, who was out with Kourtney, but then the robbers entered her room. “I called Pascal and then the guy came and grabbed the phone from me, threw me on the bed,” Kim said. She even thought to herself, “this is it.” The only was Kim could communicate with her captors was through the concierge Mr. Abdulrahman, who the robbers had been pining down in the hall earlier. “He ended up being our interpreter, because I couldn’t understand them and they couldn’t understand me,” she told her sisters. He later said to Kim when they found him they kept asking, “Where’s the rapper’s wife?” in French. For the rest of Kim’s story, watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians will air on Sunday, Mar. 19 at 9 p.m. ET.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kim’s story? Sound off in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.