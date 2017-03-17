Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Space Buns’ Inspired By Miley Cyrus — Beauty Battle: VOTE

SplashNews/Courtesy of Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is rocking space buns in her hair and looks super cute! Her hairstylist even compared her to Miley Cyrus — who rocked the look better?

Miley Cyrus, 24, has been rocking this hairstyle for years, since the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards. More recently, she rocked the look at a New York Knicks basketball game in March of 2016.

But Khloe Kardashian, 32, looks amazing rocking space buns, too! Her hairstylist Justine Marjan Instagrammed the look on March 16, writing: “KOKO #miami space bunz ➿ who spotted this look on this week’s#kuwtk ?! 🙋🏻 @jonathancheban said she looked like Miley 😂 I think she looks cute! 😛 #justinemarjanhair.”

Jonathan Cheban is the one who compared Khloe to Miley. He’s been a Kardashian family friend for many, many years.

Justine has been working with TRESemme products. Get Khloe’s chic style with their Keratin Smooth Shampoo and Conditioner. That will give you an amazing base. Finish the look with the TRESemme Fresh Start Volumizing Dry Shampoo, which will give you texture, volume and hold.

Justine also loves the Olly Undeniable Beauty vitamins. They are gummies that taste amazing and deliver biotin, vitamin C and vitamin E for healthy hair, skin and nails!

We think both ladies look so cute with this hairstyle — it’s actually super easy and fun to do yourself. Even I tried it one day at work! It’s probably best as a weekend style if you work at a law firm, but in a creative environment, it’s totally encouraged!

Khloe’s makeup with her space buns was gorgeous, too. Her green eyes really popped and her brows were dark and defined. Her lips were kept neutral and her skin looked flawless.

