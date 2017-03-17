Kate Middleton Manages To Make Drinking Beer Look Classy On St. Patty’s Day: Pics

REX Shutterstock

Luck of the British! The Duchess of Cambridge looked like she was having the time of her life as she knocked back a pint of Guinness in London, England on March 17, wearing a huge smile as she indulged in the unofficial drink of St. Patrick’s Day. See the new pics here!

Kate Middleton, 35, looked gorgeous (and Irish) in a forest green Catherine Walker coat with a velvet collar and matching hat, along with a corsage of shamrocks, but her outfit was only completed by the tall glass of beer that she held in one hand. Now, that’s how you celebrate St. Patty’s Day in style! Check out the new pic of the Duchess swigging a pint of Guinness above, and try not to be jealous of how graceful she makes it all look.

Don’t worry — the Duchess wasn’t totally going wild or anything. She and her husband Prince William, 34, were honoring the Irish Guards on the holiday (see below), meeting with soldiers from the 1st Battalion. Still, as we can see in the pics, they found time to have a little bit of fun! Click through the gallery, attached, to see more pics of Will and Kate enjoying their beers.

Katie, aged 7, presents a lovely posy. Her dad is Colour Sergeant Darren Lorimer of The Irish Guards regiment. #StPatricksDay A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Mar 17, 2017 at 5:40am PDT

The Duke and Duchess chat to The Irish Guards and their families at the #StPatricksDay Parade. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Mar 17, 2017 at 5:47am PDT

The Duke and Duchess were invited to sit for the Sergeants' and Officers' Mess photographs at the Parade. #StPatricksDay A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Mar 17, 2017 at 5:40am PDT

