Kate Middleton Stuns In Sleek Black Dress & Pearls For Gala During Paris Royal Tour

REX/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton oozed glamour as she stepped out in Paris for a gala alongside her husband, Prince William, where she complimented her chic Alexander McQueen dress with a pearl necklace and earrings, paying homage to William’s late mother, Princess Diana, who was known for her affinity for pearls.

Kate Middleton, 35, looked so regal when she stepped out in Paris on March 17 for a black-tie gala, clad in a gorgeous Alexander McQueen frock that fit her figure like a glove. The Duchess was all smiles as she arrived at the star-studded event with her hubby, Prince William, where the dapper duo made a dazzling entrance.

The trip marks the couple’s first official trip to the city and their visit proceeds the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana‘s untimely death, which occurred in Paris in August 1997.

Kate looked fit for a red carpet as she arrived in the gorgeous designer frock, which she wore belted. The Duchess paired her look with Gianvito Rossi pumps and pearls. Her pearl necklace and matching earrings added a classic, glamorous vibe to the outfit that reminded us of Princess Diana — after all, the fashionable royal was fond of pearls. We loved her choice of accessories. Like Diana, Kate also has an affinity for pearls and often relies on a dainty pair of pearl drop earrings to polish off her looks, but on this occasion the large, statement accessories really evoked the memory of William’s late mother.

When Kate and Wills first arrived in the City of Light the practical Duchess stayed in the same Catherine Walker coat dress she donned this morning for the London St. Patrick’s Day event, before finding time to slip into her latest look — and this black dress was an incredibly chic choice for the stylish royal! Not only does Kate have an affinity for Catherine Walker, but Princess Diana was especially fond of the designer, who was responsible for some of her most iconic looks.

Prior to taking Paris by storm, Kate and William attended the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in London before downing pints of Guinness beer with soldiers and their families over a post-parade lunch.

Kate might be on a whirlwind schedule, but she definitely didn’t sacrifice her style! Do you love her chic ensemble?

