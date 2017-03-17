Kate Middleton Stuns In Glittering Blue Jenny Packham Gown In Paris

REX/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton saved her best look for last when she stepped out in her third look of the day, turning heads in a beautiful blue embellished Jenny Packham gown for a glamorous evening on the couple’s royal tour of Paris — it was the perfect princess dress.

Kate Middleton, 34, showed off her third look of the day when she stepped out during the couple’s whirlwind royal tour of Paris, which marks their first official visit to the city, swapping her form-fitting black sleeveless Alexander McQueen dress that fell right above her ankle for an icy blue, beautiful embellished, custom-made Jenny Packham gown — and it looked simply stunning on the royal!

Keeping up with Kate’s schedule has us feeling fatigued, so we can only imagine how the Duchess feels! Kate and Wills started their day at the annual London St. Patrick’s Day Parade, where Kate looked effortlessly put together in a green Catherine Walker coat dress, which she was spotted in after the parade as she dined with soldier’s families and even threw back a pint of Guinness!

Next, Kate and Wills arrived in Paris where Kate sported the same coat dress she wore earlier in London. While we were surprised to see her in the very same silhouette, it wasn’t long before she pulled a frock swap and traded the green look for a chic Alexander McQueen dress, which was belted to enhance her svelte frame. From the sleeveless silhouette to the form-fitting feel, it was a bit more sexier than we’re used to seeing on the royal but she pulled it off effortlessly — and that wasn’t even her last look of the night!

Kate managed to fit in yet another outfit change and she saved the best for last, turning to one of her favorite designers, Jenny Packham, for her big night. The detailing of the dress was exquisite as a sheer overlay featured intricate embroidery and crystal beading. She pulled her hair half-back, keeping the focus on the frock and her statement earrings.

The trip is bound to be an emotional one as it marks the couple’s first official visit to the City of Light, which proceeds the 20th anniversary of the untimely death of William’s mother, Princess Diana, who passed away in the city.

