Joseph Morgan’s Reaction To The Klaroline Moment In ‘TVD’ Finale Will Shock You

Joseph Morgan is finally speaking out about that Klaus and Caroline moment in ‘The Vampire Diaries’ series finale. His reaction is one that’ll definitely surprise you and will make you question everything, especially where Klaus is at on ‘The Originals.’

“I didn’t know about the letter until after it aired,” Joseph Morgan, 35, told MTV News. “I was like, Huh, he sent her a letter… But it’s a fine balance they have to walk with the finale because ideally you bring back every character that meant something to the show. But then you also have to do justice to the story line that’s being played out. Knowing how passionate the fans are about everything, it was better to not have Klaus infiltrate that world.”

What?! He didn’t know about the letter?! That’s insane! Joseph also wonders what the letter means for Klaus. Things aren’t looking too good for him on The Originals. “Does [the letter] mean he’s safe?” he added. “Because he’s obviously written the letter some time in the future, so does that mean he survives the whole season? Or is he writing it at some point in Season 4? The more you open that Pandora’s box, the harder it is to close it.”

Alaric said in the voiceover while Caroline read Klaus’ letter that it was the beginning of “another story.” Fans have been wondering if Caroline will show up on The Originals in season 4 since The Vampire Diaries is over, and Julie Plec isn’t ruling out — but there’s a catch. She told The Hollywood Reporter that Caroline and Klaus wouldn’t be coming face-to-face this season.

“That being said, we do have crossover elements in the upcoming season of The Originals that’s about to start airing, and it all brings it back to what I see as a future for either The Originals or another piece of the franchise to launch off of the end of The Originals,” she said.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Caroline and Klaus are endgame? Let us know!