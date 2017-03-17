Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Toned Legs In Daring Mini For Date Night With A. Rod

AKM-GSI

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s relationship is heating up…and so is her style! The sexy songstress rocked one of the most daring date-night dresses we’ve ever seen for their hot night out in Miami — and it could be yours for just $42.

Jennifer Lopez, 47, took date-night dressing to an entirely new level when she stepped out in one of her sexiest looks to date for dinner with new boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, 41, in Miami on March 16, where J-Rod enjoyed a romantic, three-hour meal at Casa Tua restaurant. From their whirlwind trip to the Bahamas to daily gym sessions, the hot new couple has been inseparable ever since the news of their relationship went public — and JLo’s sexy date-night style could not be any better.

Whether she’s rocking the stage or the red carpet, JLo’s style is always on our radar — and even compared to the slew of sexy looks she’s showed off in the past her latest mini was jaw-dropping.

The star sported a white ribbed Naked Wardrobe mini dress that retails for $42 on the brand’s website, (although it’s currently sold out). The ribbed dress features gold snap closures that allow you to decide just show much leg you want to show — and thigh’s the limit for JLo! She paired it perfectly with gold Giuseppe Zanotti sandals, an Hermes bracelet, bold red lip and wore her hair cascading down her shoulders.

The clinging, long-sleeved silhouette allowed the star to show off her toned legs and the dress fit her like a glove, putting her incredible figure on full display — and we love that she rocked such an affordable, attainable find, serving up endless date night inspo… and just in time for the weekend, too! Although the asymmetrical hem was practically slit up to her hip, the modest neckline balanced out the thigh-grazing length — from head-to-toe her date night look was flawless.

A long-sleeved mini is a great look, especially when we’re in between seasons when transitional dressing is key. Although it looks totally hot with sandals, you can easily pair the frock with over-the-knee boots — you can totally sizzle, just like JLo, regardless of the season.

What did you think of her sexy dress? Did you love it as much as we did?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.