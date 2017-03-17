March Madness First Round: Pick The Teams You Think Will Advance

Rex/Shutterstock

It’s day two of March Madness and the action is heating up! Round one of the 2017 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament continues on March 17, so vote for the teams you think will win and advance to the next stage.

March Madness kicked off on March 16 as teams like Wisconsin, Villanova, Gonzaga, Xavier and more hit the court. Now, it’s time for the remaining 32 teams to have a shot at the spotlight. UCLA, Oregon, and Kansas will be in action. The two teams that even Barack Obama, 55, thinks will make it to the championship game, Duke and UNC, will also begin their run at championship gold.

Hopefully, your bracket hasn’t been busted too badly. If you’re still perfect or if your pick for the win was eliminated early, you can still vote in HollywoodLife.com’s polls. Use your baller knowledge to predict the winners of these remaining games. Don’t forget to come back to check on the results.

You may be the one who correctly predicts the winner of Creighton vs. Rhode Island. Or, you may be surprised that everyone gets the Michigan State vs. Miami game wrong. Either way, use your voice and make a choice below!

Oklahoma State Cowboys Vs. Michigan Wolverines

New Mexico State Aggies Vs. Baylor Bears

Seton Hall Pirates Vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

Iona Gaels Vs. Oregon Ducks

Jacksonville State Gamecocks Vs. Louisville Cardinals

Southern Methodist University Mustangs Vs. USC Trojans

Texas Southern Tigers Vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

Rhode Island Rams Vs. Creighton Bluejays

Kansas Jayhawks Vs. UC Davis Aggies

Wichita State Shockers Vs. Daytona Flyers

Troy Trojans Vs. Duke Blue Devils

Kansas State Wildcats Vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

Michigan State Spartans Vs. Miami Hurricanes

Kentucky Wildcats Vs. Northern Kentucky Norse

Marquette Golden Eagles Vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

Kent State Golden Flashers Vs. UCLA Bruins

It would be a major upset if Troy defeated Duke or if Texas Southern somehow upset UNC. It would also completely ruin Barack Obama’s bracket. The former president picked those two teams, as well as Kansas and Arizona, to go to the Final Four. Barack lost out on a perfect bracket when the West Virginia Mountaineers beat the Bucknell Bison, 86-80. Barack had Bucknell making it to the second round before falling to Notre Dame in the Sweet 16. Oh well. Fingers crossed that Barack’s bracket survives this round!

Don’t forget to vote, HollywoodLifers. Who do you want to win March Madness?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.