Emma Watson Forced To Answer Whether Kidnapping Is A Good Dating Strategy In Interview

Emma Watson gave her honest answer about whether kidnapping worked as a dating strategy in an interview for ‘Beauty and the Beast.’ She sat with her co-star Dan Stevens, who said the idea was ‘not great’ in a hilarious video that you have to see!

Emma Watson had to laugh when she was asked if she would recommend kidnapping as a dating strategy. The 26 year-old actress who plays Belle in the new Beauty & The Beast looked awkward in the purposefully uncomfortable interview with Funny Or Die‘s Allan McLeod. He asked if she would recommend kidnapping as a good dating strategy. Emma giggled before she answered with a straight face: “No, no I wouldn’t, but I would definitely stay away from that as even just a thought process, really.” Her Beast co-star Dan Stevens, 34, added, “It’s not great.”

Dan also got quizzed about his process to become the Beast. Allan asked if he went Daniel Day-Lewis style and took the Method acting approach to role when it came to the Beast’s hairy appearance. “Oh, I let it all grow out — a full growing-out process over seven months of hair growth,” Dan joked. Obviously, the questions were completely ridiculous, but Emma and Dan were both game to play along. Allan offered up other hard-hitting questions like, “When Chip turns back into a person, is he still chipped?”

Emma and Dan soon had to wrap the interview up before Allan was ready, which resulted in a super funny bit. The fake wall behind them came crashing down as Allan attempted to take a Beauty & The Beast poster with him. Emma even took off her microphone and Dan looked like he was about to take the poster stand with him. When you watch the video, be sure to take advantage of the 360 feature to see all the zany things happening behind the camera like a Mariachi band and elderly women exercising!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Emma's answer?

