Emma Watson, Priyanka Chopra & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week

So many of our favorite celebrities were out and about this week all over the world and we saw so many amazing outfits. From movie premieres, award shows, parties, and more, there was just so much! We can’t decide who was best dressed of the week — what do you guys think? VOTE.

Let’s start with Emma Watson, 26, because she has been everywhere and back lately promoting her new film, Beauty and the Beast. Her outfit from the NYC premiere was amazing and she opted to wear a black Givenchy Couture gown with a sheer bodice, showing off under-boob, and a sexy plunging slit on the side — it was amazing.

Next up, Priyanka Chopra, 34, of course. She headed to The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon when she opted to wear a stunning sheer blue Fendi Spring/Summer 2017 dress. The mini dress featured a sheer button-down bodice and a cinched in elastic waist. She topped her look off with navy suede pumps.

Zendaya, 20, slayed the orange carpet at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in a metallic gold slip dress from her own collection, Daya by Zendaya. She topped her slinky dress off with a pair of green suede boots. We loved this cool look on her.

Last but never least, Nina Dobrev, 28, headed to The Hollywood Reporter Stylist Dinner in a sexy Elie Saab outfit. She rocked a sheer polka dot top that completely flashed her black bra, and she tucked the top into a pair of high-waisted skinny leg trousers. We love that Nina added a bold pop of color to her outfit with a pair of bright red suede pumps.

We loved all of these gorgeous looks so much and we cannot decide who was the best dressed of the week! What do you guys think? VOTE.

