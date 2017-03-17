Kimberly Guilfoyle: Fox News Host Shocks By Saying Trump Should ‘Kill’ Bow Wow & Snoop

REX/Shutterstock

Well, that escalated quickly. The feud between two particular rappers and Donald Trump reached new heights when Fox News host, Kimberly Guilfoyle, said the President should ‘kill’ Bow Wow and Snoop Dogg. Read all the shocking details, here!

All this talk of killing people really needs to stop. It doesn’t matter whose side you’re on, whether it be Donald Trump, 70, or Snoop Dogg, 45, it’s not OK. That being said, Snoop fired the first shot by casting a Trump look-a-like in his music video for “Lavender,” a controversial clip that shows a clown named Ronald Krump getting shot dead. Now, FOX News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, 48, added extra fuel to the fire by saying Trump’s secret service should “kill” Snoop and rapper Bow Wow, 30. Those words literally came out of her mouth on national television on Mar. 17.

Here’s how it went down. During the TV anchor’s segment, co-host Greg Gutfield asked, “What should the Secret Service do, Kimberly?,” to which she replied, “Kill them? Kill them.” Then she added, “I think it would be fantastic if Snoop and wannabe-Snoop got a visit from, like, the federal marshals and let’s see how tough and gangster they are then.” Since when are professional journalists allowed to say things like that on-air? Fun fact about Kimberly, she was THIS CLOSE to becoming Trump’s press secretary, but instead he decided to go with Sean Spicer.

This is Trump vs. Snoop feud is definitely getting out of control. Following the release of “Lavender,” Trump himself took to Twitter to fight back. “Can you imagine what the outcry would be if Snoop, failing career and all, had aimed a fired the gun at President [Barack] Obama? Jail Time!” Bow Wow later jumped in to defend the “Gin And Juice” hitmaker, writing that Trump should “shut the f*ck up” on Twitter. T.I has also chimed in on the beef to back up Snoop. Who will be next?

