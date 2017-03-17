Donald Trump Kicked One Direction Out Of His Hotel After They Wouldn’t Meet His Daughter

REX/Shutterstock

Donald Trump is officially a monster! He once kicked members of One Direction out of his NYC hotel just because they refused to meet the tycoon’s daughter. We’ve got the shocking details from Liam Payne himself, right here.

Ruthless! Donald Trump, 70, always wants to get his way and he’ll make sure to punish anyone who says no to him. That even includes the guys from One Direction! The tycoon once kicked them out of his New York City hotel because the boys refused to wake up early and meet with his daughter. Liam Payne, 23, shared the crazy story with Rollacoaster magazine were he revealed, “Donald Trump kicked us out of his hotel once. You wouldn’t believe it.”

“It was about [meeting] his daughter. He phoned up our manager and we were asleep. He said ‘Well wake them up’ and I was like ‘No’ and then he wouldn’t let us use the underground garage.” What a savage! They boys needed their rest and would have had to get out of bed, get dressed and ready just to meet with Donald’s daughter, and that was a lot to ask. This was WAY before Donald started his run for president too, so it would have just been a meeting with an ordinary rich guy’s kid. Liam didn’t say if it was Ivanka, 35, or Tiffany, 23, who wanted the meeting, but from the age it’s more likely that Tiff was a 1D’er.

By banning the band from using the hotel’s underground garage, Donald totally thew the guys from One Direction to the wolves, as there were a ton of screaming fans waiting outside the hotel for them and they couldn’t make a secret getaway anymore. “Obviously in New York we can’t really go outside. New York is ruthless for us. So he was like ‘Okay, I don’t want you in my hotel.’ So we had to leave.” Oh man, what a petty jerk! Hopefully the boys never stayed at any of Donald’s hotels ever again just to teach him a lesson.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Donald would kick 1D out of his hotel just because they wouldn’t meet his daughter? Or is he really that big of a brat?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.