Donald Trump Ignores Angela Merkel & Refuses To Shake Her Hand — Awkward Video

Harsh, much!? Donald Trump and Angela Merkel appeared together during a photo opp at the White House on March 17, but he acted totally cold toward her in the professional setting. He wouldn’t even shake her hand!

Donald Trump, 70, just took things to a whole new low when he met with Angela Merkel in the Oval Office on March 17. The POTUS has generally managed to keep things professional when he’s meeting with foreign leaders, but he acted totally rude toward the German Chancellor, not even shaking her hand before they left the room.

Reporters even questioned whether or not there would be a handshake, to which Angela asked Donald, “Do you want to have a handshake?” Well, Trump didn’t even bother looking in her direction, much less giving a response. The whole exchange was incredible awkward and tense — we can’t even imagine how uncomfortable things were behind the scenes in their private meeting!

When other foreign politicians, like Justin Trudeau and Theresa May, came to the White House, Trump proudly shook their hands — if anything, he held onto them for much longer than was expected, practically pulling them in, as if he was asserting control over them. In those situations, the Internet blew up over how awkward the president’s handshakes are, but this time around, things hit a whole new level of uncomfortable.

After their meeting and photo opp, Donald and Angela addressed the public in a joint press conference, detailing what they discussed. “Our two nations share much in common, including our desire for security, prosperity and peace,” Trump said. We just concluded a productive meeting with the German and American companies to discuss workforce development and vocational training.” Still, the vibe was definitely super tense between the two onstage!

