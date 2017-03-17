REX/Shutterstock

Colton Haynes only got engaged last week, but already he’s got babies on the brain! Revealing he hopes to start a family with fiancé Jeff Leatham ‘really soon,’ the ‘Teen Wolf’ star also gave us some insight into whether or not they’ve already started that process! Watch what he has to say here.

Looks like Colton Haynes, 28, and his new fiancé Jeff Leatham are on the fast track! After only dating for a few months, the two had a quickie engagement while on an exotic vacation together, and now they’re already looking forward to starting a family! In footage captured by TMZ, the actor reveals he and Jeff want kids “hopefully really soon” when asked how soon they’re thinking about having children.

However, Colton did clarify that their wedding is the priority. “Before you get married?” the outlet asked the Teen Wolf star after he told them he and Jeff are anxious for little ones. “Not before we get married,” Colton replied. And while reporters tried to get Colton to spill the beans about his upcoming nuptials, the 28-year-old remained tight-lipped.

In fact, when asked what their wedding plans were, Colton slyly said, “Ya know, we’re not there yet.” He also wouldn’t disclose location ideas or a timeframe. Speculation that the star and his celebrity florist boyfriend had gotten engaged began in February after Colton posted about their super romantic Valentines Day on social media. And just about a month later, on Mar. 12, Colton shared with fans that he had “said yes.”

“I SAID YES!!! 💍💥❤️,” the celeb posted on Instagram along with a super cute pic of him and Jeff kissing under fireworks. Aw! Colton and Jeff have reportedly only been dating for about two or three months. Colton first hinted he was in a relationship six weeks ago when he posted a picture of himself holding a bouquet of roses and tagged Jeff. Since then, he’s been posting pics of their adventures together. And we definitely can’t wait to see where their life will take them after they officially tie the knot!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited for Colton and Jeff? Do you think they’ll start a family together sooner rather than later?

