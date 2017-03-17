SplashNews

Remember Bronte Blampied? Yes, Justin Bieber reunited with his ex in Sydney, Australia on March 17, and you’ll want to check out the new pics of them looking cozy at lunch right away. Are those hearts in JB’s eyes? See for yourself!

What is going on?! Justin Bieber, 23, only had eyes for model Bronte Blampied as they chatted over lunch in Mosman, Sydney, proving that everything old is new again. The blonde Bieber looked enamored with the Australian beauty, who was decked out in workout wear. It’s unclear as to whether it was a crazy random happenstance, or if Justin invited her, but either way, you can see the new pic above!

As a refresher, Bronte and The Biebs had a whirlwind romance in August 2016, and they were photographed together all over the world, from London to Hawaii. But things fizzled without warning when he was spotted moving on with another model, Sahara Ray. Bronte was nowhere to be seen then after…until she surfaced in September 2016, hanging out with Sofia Richie — yet another of JB’s exes. It’s weird how they all run in the same circles, no?

Sand in my eye socket 🏖 A post shared by Bronte Blampied (@bronteblampied_) on Mar 1, 2017 at 7:33pm PST

Anyway, looks like all it took was a trip to Down Under for JB to renew his interest in Bronte! He’s been playing shows in Australia for his Purpose World Tour, and when he jets to New Zealand for the next concert, we honestly wouldn’t be shocked if he decides to take Bronte along with him. This is Justin we’re talking about, after all. Wouldn’t that be something!

HollywoodLifers, do you think JB and Bronte should get back together?

